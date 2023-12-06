StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.