Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Down 5%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.35. 263,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 778,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. CWM LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

