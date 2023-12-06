Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.63. 141,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 377.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 36.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,714,000 after acquiring an additional 226,560 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.