SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.05. 338,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 773,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.51 million, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Featured Stories

