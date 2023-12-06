Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3429 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Suzano has increased its dividend payment by an average of 119.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suzano has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Suzano to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suzano will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

