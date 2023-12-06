Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is Ulysses Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ulysses Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.8% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.47. The company had a trading volume of 275,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $161.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

