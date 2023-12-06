Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth $185,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

