Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Target were worth $27,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 1,920.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.04. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

