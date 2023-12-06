TCG Crossover Management LLC Grows Stake in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) by 103.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the quarter. Aerovate Therapeutics comprises 6.2% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned about 7.98% of Aerovate Therapeutics worth $37,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,479,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.
Shares of AVTE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. 3,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,400. The company has a market capitalization of $449.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $30.79.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
