TCG Crossover Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the period. C4 Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of C4 Therapeutics worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 190,818 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCCC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,265. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.20.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. Research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

