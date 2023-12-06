Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,092,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 9,413,945 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -24.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 106,136 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.