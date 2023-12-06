Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.4% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,254,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 41.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 107,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 237,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,315 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.13. 32,134,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,611,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.99. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $779.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

