Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,315 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $238.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.