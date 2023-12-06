The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHW opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

