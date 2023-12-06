The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,404,000 after acquiring an additional 596,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $285.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

