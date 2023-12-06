The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lessened by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 145.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $562,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,705,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

