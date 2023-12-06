Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $491.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.28 and its 200-day moving average is $510.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

