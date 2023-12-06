Thunderbird Partners LLP Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 809,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,066,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 15.7% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,962,233. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,645. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

