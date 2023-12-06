Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock Holdings Cut by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,795 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth $90,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE TDW opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

