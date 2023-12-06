Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

TLYS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Tilly's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $237.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,182,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,412,879.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $272,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,182,307 shares in the company, valued at $32,412,879.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 150,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 607,757 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.