Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.58. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $419,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,339,127 shares in the company, valued at $34,018,755.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $419,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,339,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,018,755.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,935.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 150,820 shares of company stock worth $1,216,382 in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after buying an additional 607,757 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

