Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 9,938,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 18,813,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 350,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,140,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $1,869,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,285,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 127.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

