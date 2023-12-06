tomiNet (TOMI) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $197.33 million and approximately $33.77 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00005112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,634,516 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.11709176 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $31,747,399.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

