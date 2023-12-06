Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 13,800 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

