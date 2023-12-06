Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,873,917 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average is $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.