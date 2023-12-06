Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 33,950 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $38,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.41. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

