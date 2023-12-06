Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $375.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

