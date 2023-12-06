Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $30.92 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KLA were worth $30,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in KLA by 170.6% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 3,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 15.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 136,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 10.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $537.23 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $562.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.61.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

