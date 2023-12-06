Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $32.99 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,233. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

