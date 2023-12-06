Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $189,000. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 22,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $4,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $262.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.69. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.