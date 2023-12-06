Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $476.61 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $547.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.91 and its 200 day moving average is $450.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

View Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.