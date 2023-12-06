Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 8,288 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 21,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.