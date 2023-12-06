Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $44,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

