Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.0 %

AEP stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

