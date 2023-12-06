Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $32,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

