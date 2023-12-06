Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 14,369 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MMM opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.