Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,748 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $40,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8 %

LRCX stock opened at $697.14 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $730.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $652.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.