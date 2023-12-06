Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,106 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

