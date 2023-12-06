Tritax EuroBox Euro to Issue Dividend of €0.01 (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox Euro (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Euro Stock Down 2.4 %

Tritax EuroBox Euro stock opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox Euro has a 1-year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.82 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Tritax EuroBox Euro Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

