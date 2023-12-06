Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 45.5%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) was up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 182,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 41,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

