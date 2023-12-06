TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.52 billion and $372.05 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002357 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001403 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001179 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,496,077,109 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

