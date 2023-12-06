TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Trading Down 1.7 %
TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.89. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What is dividend harvesting?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.