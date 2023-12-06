TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.89. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 51.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

