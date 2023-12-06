UBS Group Begins Coverage on MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 520.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in MFA Financial by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

