UBS Group Initiates Coverage on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,537,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,537,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,116. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

