UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

NYSE RC opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after buying an additional 11,675,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

