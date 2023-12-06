Ulysses Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Similarweb accounts for 1.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Similarweb by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Similarweb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMWB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. 21,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,685. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 257.11%. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Similarweb from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMWB

Similarweb Profile

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.