Union Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $226.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

