Union Savings Bank Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $681,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $361.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.04. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $363.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

