Union Savings Bank Buys Shares of 740 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 461,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 115,582 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,549,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,170,000 after buying an additional 1,479,730 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

USMV stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

