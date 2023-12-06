Union Savings Bank Invests $85,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

